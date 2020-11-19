In his first round at the RSM Classic, Chez Reavie hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 10th, Reavie's 150 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Reavie's tee shot went 195 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Reavie chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Reavie's tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Reavie hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Reavie to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Reavie had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.