Chesson Hadley putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Chesson Hadley hit 1 of 2 fairways and 1 of 2 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
After a 297 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 eighth, Chesson Hadley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chesson Hadley to even-par for the round.
