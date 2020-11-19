-
Charley Hoffman shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Charley Hoffman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Hoffman had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Hoffman hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Hoffman's 149 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoffman hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
