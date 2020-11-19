-
Charles Howell III putts well in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Charles Howell III gets up-and-down for birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Charles Howell III gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 8th hole of the Sea Island Resort Plantation Course. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Charles Howell III hit 2 of 2 fairways and 1 of 2 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a 277 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 eighth, Charles Howell III chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Charles Howell III to 4 under for the round.
