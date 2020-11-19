In his first round at the RSM Classic, Charl Schwartzel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Schwartzel's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Schwartzel got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

After a 347 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Schwartzel chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Schwartzel's 140 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Schwartzel had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 3 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Schwartzel had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.