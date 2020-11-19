-
Camilo Villegas putts himself to a 6-under 64 in first round of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Camilo Villegas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the par-4 10th, Camilo Villegas's 147 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Camilo Villegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Villegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Villegas had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 6 under for the round.
