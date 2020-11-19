In his first round at the RSM Classic, Cameron Davis hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Cameron Davis's tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

On his third stroke on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Davis went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his sixth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Davis's tee shot went 190 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Davis's 100 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Davis hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th. This moved Davis to 3 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Davis had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Davis hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to even for the round.