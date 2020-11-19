-
-
C.T. Pan shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
In his first round at the RSM Classic, C.T. Pan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 second, Pan's 132 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Pan had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Pan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.
At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.