Bronson Burgoon shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Bronson Burgoon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 13th, Burgoon's 108 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, Burgoon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Burgoon hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
