-
-
Brice Garnett putts well in round one of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Brice Garnett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Brice Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 under for the round.
Garnett got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Garnett's 160 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Garnett's tee shot went 167 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Garnett chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.