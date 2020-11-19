-
-
Brian Stuard putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 first round in the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Brian Stuard hit 2 of 2 fairways and 1 of 2 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth, Brian Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brian Stuard to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.