Brendon Todd putts well in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
Highlights
Brendon Todd sinks birdie putt from the fringe at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Brendon Todd makes a 31-foot putt for birdie on the par-4 9th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Brendon Todd hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
Brendon Todd got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brendon Todd to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Todd reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Todd at even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Todd's 123 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Todd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
