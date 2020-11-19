-
-
Brendan Steele shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Brendan Steele hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 101st at 2 over; Matt Wallace is in 1st at 6 under; Patton Kizzire, Peter Malnati, Rory Sabbatini, Adam Long, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Andrew Landry, Charles Howell III, Kevin Kisner, Aaron Baddeley, Bernd Wiesberger, Camilo Villegas, Zach Johnson, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 7th at 4 under.
Steele got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.
Steele tee shot went 187 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Steele to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Steele's 152 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.