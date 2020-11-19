-
-
Strong putting brings Branden Grace an even-par round one of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
Branden Grace hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
Branden Grace hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Branden Grace to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Grace hit his 213 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Grace hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 368-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Grace to even for the round.
-
-
