Bo Hoag shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Bo Hoag hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
Hoag hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
Hoag got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to even-par for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Hoag hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hoag's 119 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
