Bernd Wiesberger shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Bernd Wiesberger hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Wiesberger hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Wiesberger's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Wiesberger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 3 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Wiesberger hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wiesberger had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 5 under for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Wiesberger hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 seventh. This moved Wiesberger to 4 under for the round.
