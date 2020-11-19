-
Austin Cook shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
Austin Cook hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 26th at 2 under; Matt Wallace is in 1st at 6 under; Patton Kizzire, Peter Malnati, Rory Sabbatini, Adam Long, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Andrew Landry, Charles Howell III, Kevin Kisner, Aaron Baddeley, Bernd Wiesberger, Camilo Villegas, Zach Johnson, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Cook at 1 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Cook chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
