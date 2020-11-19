-
Andrew Putnam putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Andrew Putnam hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 15th, Andrew Putnam hit his 85 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.
Putnam got a double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 first, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
