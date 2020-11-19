-
Andrew Landry putts well in round one of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2020
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Andrew Landry hit 2 of 2 fairways and 1 of 2 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, Andrew Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Andrew Landry to 4 under for the round.
