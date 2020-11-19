Alex Noren hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Noren's tee shot went 249 yards to the native area, his second shot went 151 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Noren hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Native Area. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Noren to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Noren had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Noren chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Noren hit his 291 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Noren chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.