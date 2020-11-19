-
Adam Schenk putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the RSM Classic
November 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RSM Classic, Adam Schenk hit 1 of 2 fairways and 1 of 2 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Adam Schenk hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 eighth. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 over for the round.
