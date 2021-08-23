-
Zach Johnson shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Zach Johnson rolls in 33-foot birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Zach Johnson makes a 33-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Zach Johnson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 47th at 6 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Johnson hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Johnson hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
Johnson got a double bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Johnson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to 1 under for the round.
Johnson hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
