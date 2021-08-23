  • Zach Johnson shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Zach Johnson makes a 33-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Zach Johnson rolls in 33-foot birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Zach Johnson makes a 33-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.