-
-
Xander Schauffele putts himself to an even-par final round of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
-
Highlights
Xander Schauffele makes 15-foot birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Xander Schauffele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
Xander Schauffele got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Xander Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Schauffele hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Schauffele's 133 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th, Schauffele had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Schauffele to even for the round.
-
-