  • Xander Schauffele putts himself to an even-par final round of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Xander Schauffele makes 15-foot birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.