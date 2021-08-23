-
Webb Simpson shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Webb Simpson drains long birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Webb Simpson makes a 33-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Webb Simpson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 47th at 6 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Simpson had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 18th, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 first, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to even for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Simpson's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Simpson hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
