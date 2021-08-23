Viktor Hovland hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 43rd at 7 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 over for the round.

On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Hovland had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hovland hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Hovland to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Hovland had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 5 over for the round.

Hovland tee shot went 225 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hovland to 6 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 12th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 7 over for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Hovland's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 6 over for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hovland to 7 over for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th Hovland hit his tee shot 283 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hovland to 6 over for the round.