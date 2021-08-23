-
Tony Finau putts himself to a 6-under 65 in final round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Tony Finau hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his day tied for 1st at 20 under with Cameron Smith; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 third, Tony Finau's 91 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Finau hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Finau got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Finau to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Finau had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Finau hit an approach shot from 219 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.
Finau hit his tee at the green on the 150-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 5 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Finau chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 6 under for the round.
