Tom Hoge putts well in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Hoge makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Tom Hoge makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Tom Hoge hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his day tied for 4th at 15 under with Alex Noren and Justin Thomas; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Tom Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tom Hoge to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 eighth, Hoge hit his 106 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoge to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoge had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Hoge's 107 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 under for the round.
