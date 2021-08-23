-
Talor Gooch shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Talor Gooch dials in wedge and birdies at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Talor Gooch makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Talor Gooch hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 31st at 8 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Gooch hit his 103 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 10th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Gooch had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 under for the round.
