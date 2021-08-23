-
-
Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
-
Highlights
Sungjae Im skies flop and sets up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Sungjae Im hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Im's 175 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Im's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 12th, Im chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to even for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Im hit a tee shot 135 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 15th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to even-par for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Im chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
-
-