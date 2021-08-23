-
-
Stewart Cink shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
-
Highlights
Stewart Cink's pitch around tree yields birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Stewart Cink hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 21st at 10 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Cink had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Cink's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 251 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Cink chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
-
-