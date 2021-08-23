-
Shane Lowry shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Shane Lowry makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Shane Lowry hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 11th at 12 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a 283 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 third, Lowry chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Lowry hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Lowry chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Lowry's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Lowry hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Lowry to 1 over for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 15th, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Lowry's 110 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.
