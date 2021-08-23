Sebastián Muñoz hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 21st at 10 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Muñoz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Muñoz hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Muñoz hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Muñoz had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Muñoz hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.