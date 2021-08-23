-
-
Seamus Power shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Seamus Power hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 31st at 8 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to even-par for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Power's 94 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Power to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Power chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
Power got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 2 under for the round.
-
-