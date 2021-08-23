-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Scottie Scheffler hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 43rd at 7 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 325-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 18th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 third, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to even-par for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Scheffler hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
