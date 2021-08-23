Scott Piercy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 64th at 4 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Piercy's tee shot went 253 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Piercy had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Piercy's 123 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Piercy had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Piercy hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 5 under for the round.

At the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Piercy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 5 under for the round.