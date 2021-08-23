-
Sam Burns shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns' solid wedge sets up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
Sam Burns hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 21st at 10 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Burns had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Burns's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Burns chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 11th, Burns got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Burns to even for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 15th, Burns's tee shot went 297 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 172 yards to the native area, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for a double bogey. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.
