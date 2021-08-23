Russell Henley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Henley finished his day tied for 56th at 5 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the 496-yard par-4 10th, Russell Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Russell Henley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Henley had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to even for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Henley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Henley chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Henley's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Henley chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Henley hit his 110 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.