-
-
Rory McIlroy shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
-
Highlights
Rory McIlroy's up-and-down birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Rory McIlroy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 43rd at 7 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
McIlroy missed the green on his first shot on the 230-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
After a 258 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, McIlroy got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
-
-