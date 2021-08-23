-
Robert Streb shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robert Streb's 51-foot birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Robert Streb makes a 51-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Robert Streb hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
Streb got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Streb's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.
Streb hit his tee at the green on the 230-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 52-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Streb's 197 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
