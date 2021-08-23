-
-
Peter Malnati putts well in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
Peter Malnati hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Malnati finished his day tied for 47th at 6 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Peter Malnati had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Malnati's 201 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Malnati hit his 89 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
-
-