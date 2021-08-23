-
Paul Casey shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Paul Casey's 118-yard wedge to 4 feet and birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Paul Casey makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Paul Casey hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 64th at 4 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 12th, Casey's 109 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
Casey got a bogey on the 325-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Casey had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Casey's 118 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Casey got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Casey to 1 under for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to even for the round.
