-
-
Patton Kizzire shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
-
Highlights
Patton Kizzire's tee shot to 4 feet and birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
Patton Kizzire hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 56th at 5 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Kizzire had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 2 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Kizzire's tee shot went 234 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 15th, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Kizzire chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.
-
-