Patrick Cantlay shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on No. 16 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 11th at 12 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Cantlay hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Cantlay to even-par for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Cantlay hit his tee shot 284 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
