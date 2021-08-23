-
Pat Perez rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Pat Perez hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Perez finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
Pat Perez got a double bogey on the 395-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Pat Perez to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Perez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 12th, Perez chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Perez hit an approach shot from 244 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Perez's 144 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
