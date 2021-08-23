-
Max Homa shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Max Homa makes birdie on No. 16 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Max Homa hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 47th at 6 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Homa hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Homa hit his tee shot 286 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Homa's tee shot went 185 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
