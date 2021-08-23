In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Maverick McNealy hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 27th at 9 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the 230-yard par-3 11th, McNealy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left McNealy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, McNealy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to even for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, McNealy chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 17th, McNealy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put McNealy at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, McNealy's 138 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, McNealy hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, McNealy's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, McNealy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.