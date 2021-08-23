-
Marc Leishman putts well in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Marc Leishman drives green and makes 44-footer for eagle at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Marc Leishman finds the green with his drive at the par-4 16th hole, then drains a 44-foot eagle putt.
Marc Leishman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Leishman finished his day tied for 47th at 6 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Marc Leishman's tee shot went 228 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 under for the round.
