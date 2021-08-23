-
-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2021
-
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on No. 16 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Mackenzie Hughes hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 27th at 9 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Hughes chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hughes at even-par for the round.
On the par-4 third, Hughes's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Hughes to even for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hughes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 15th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to even for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
-
-