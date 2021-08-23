-
Luke List shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Luke List's bump and run to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Luke List makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Luke List hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. List finished his day in 70th at 1 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.
List got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, List got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing List to 2 over for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, List chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, List's 123 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
