Lee Westwood hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Westwood finished his day tied for 27th at 9 under; Tony Finau and Cameron Smith are tied for 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 18 under; and Tom Hoge, Alex Noren, and Justin Thomas are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 over for the round.

Westwood got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 2 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 10th, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 230-yard par-3 green 11th, Westwood suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Westwood chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Westwood had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westwood to 2 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Westwood chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Westwood's 179 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Westwood to even for the round.

Westwood got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 over for the round.